ESR Group Limited Announces Privatization Proposal

December 04, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited has announced a pre-conditional proposal to privatize the company through a scheme of arrangement, resulting in the withdrawal of its shares from the stock exchange. Shareholders can choose between a cash alternative at HK$13.00 per share or an equity share swap as compensation. If approved, the company will become wholly-owned by the Offeror.

