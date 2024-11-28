News & Insights

Stocks

ESR Group Embarks on REIT Offering in Shanghai

November 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ESR Group Limited has launched a REIT offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, marking a significant step in the planned spin-off and listing of its logistics assets located in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. This move follows regulatory approvals and is part of a pilot program by Chinese authorities. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the completion of this spin-off depends on market conditions.

For further insights into HK:1821 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.