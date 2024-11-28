ESR Group Embarks on REIT Offering in Shanghai

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited has launched a REIT offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, marking a significant step in the planned spin-off and listing of its logistics assets located in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. This move follows regulatory approvals and is part of a pilot program by Chinese authorities. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the completion of this spin-off depends on market conditions.

