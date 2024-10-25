News & Insights

Esquire Financial price target raised to $75 from $72 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Justin Crowley raised the firm’s price target on Esquire Financial (ESQ) to $75 from $72 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. The firm said the company continues to put up “best-in-class” profitability, driving “strong” tangible book value per share growth. Piper told investors in a research note that while Esquire is asset sensitive, this is well-known, and normalization lower in net interest margin has been well captured.

