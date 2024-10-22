News & Insights

Esprit Holdings Finalizes German Subsidiary Settlement

October 22, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Esprit Holdings (HK:0330) has released an update.

Esprit Holdings has finalized a settlement agreement regarding its former German subsidiaries, which includes a deal with fasbra SE, a Deichmann SE subsidiary. This agreement grants Esprit 25% of net income from its European fashion business and involves the transfer of certain intellectual property rights to the investor. The company plans to leverage its retained trademarks to expand in new regions and product categories.

