Esprit Holdings Finalizes German Subsidiary Settlement

Esprit Holdings (HK:0330) has released an update.

Esprit Holdings has finalized a settlement agreement regarding its former German subsidiaries, which includes a deal with fasbra SE, a Deichmann SE subsidiary. This agreement grants Esprit 25% of net income from its European fashion business and involves the transfer of certain intellectual property rights to the investor. The company plans to leverage its retained trademarks to expand in new regions and product categories.

For further insights into HK:0330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.