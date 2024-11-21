Esports Mogul: Agha Pervez’s Stake in Lithium Universe Shifts

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Agha Shahzad Pervez has experienced a decrease in his voting power in Lithium Universe Limited, from 6.94% to 5.18%, following dilution due to placement. This adjustment highlights the shifting dynamics within the company’s shareholder base, which can be pivotal for investors tracking stock performance and market influence.

