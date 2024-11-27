ESPE S.p.A. Strengthens Market Position with Permatech Acquisition

ESPE SpA (IT:ESPE) has released an update.

ESPE S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of Permatech S.r.l., enhancing its capabilities in the renewable energy sector by integrating permit assistance services for large-scale photovoltaic systems. This strategic move is expected to streamline development processes and bolster ESPE’s market position, as the company aims for growth through improved operational efficiency. Matteo Vecchiato, a key figure in Permatech, joins ESPE as a strategic partner, acquiring a significant stake in the company.

