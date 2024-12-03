News & Insights

Stocks

ESPE S.p.A. Expands Share Capital Amid Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ESPE SpA (IT:ESPE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ESPE S.p.A. announced a change in its share capital following the subscription by Matteo Vecchiato of 291,275 ordinary shares, as part of a capital increase related to the acquisition of Permatech S.r.l. The company’s new share capital stands at 2,428,155 Euros, demonstrating ESPE’s strategic growth in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into IT:ESPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.