ESPE S.p.A. Expands Share Capital Amid Acquisition

ESPE S.p.A. announced a change in its share capital following the subscription by Matteo Vecchiato of 291,275 ordinary shares, as part of a capital increase related to the acquisition of Permatech S.r.l. The company’s new share capital stands at 2,428,155 Euros, demonstrating ESPE’s strategic growth in the renewable energy sector.

