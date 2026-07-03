ESNT or ACIC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector have probably already heard of Essent Group (ESNT) and American Coastal Insurance (ACIC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Essent Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while American Coastal Insurance has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ESNT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ACIC has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ESNT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.94, while ACIC has a forward P/E of 12.08. We also note that ESNT has a PEG ratio of 1.80. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ACIC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.03.

Another notable valuation metric for ESNT is its P/B ratio of 1.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ACIC has a P/B of 1.69.

These metrics, and several others, help ESNT earn a Value grade of A, while ACIC has been given a Value grade of C.

ESNT sticks out from ACIC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ESNT is the better option right now.

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Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.