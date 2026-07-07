ESI to Be Acquired by Solstice, Creating Advanced Materials Leader

Element Solutions Inc. ESI has agreed to be acquired by Solstice Advanced Materials in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $14.5 billion, including assumed net debt.

The combination will create a leading advanced materials platform with a stronger presence in high-growth end markets such as semiconductors, electronics, AI infrastructure, data centers and industrial technologies. The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Transaction Overview

Per the deal terms, Element Solutions’ shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash and 0.500 shares of Solstice common stock for each ESI share they own. The consideration values Element Solutions at approximately $50.10 per share, representing a premium of about 15% to its closing price as of July 2, 2026. Following the completion of the deal, existing Element shareholders are expected to own roughly 44% of the combined company.

Strategic Benefits of the Deal

The acquisition significantly expands Solstice's exposure to secular growth markets where demand for high-performance materials continues to increase. With the combination of Solstice's portfolio of electronic materials, thermal management, refrigerants and specialty materials with Element Solutions' expertise in specialty chemicals for semiconductor fabrication, electronics assembly and surface treatment, the deal will create a broader advanced materials platform.

The combined company will offer a more comprehensive portfolio of advanced materials and process technologies. It is also expected to strengthen customer relationships across the semiconductor value chain, enhance innovation capabilities and support the growing demand for AI-driven computing and data center applications.

Financially, the transaction is expected to strengthen Solstice's long-term growth profile and shareholder returns. The combined company targets mid-to-high single-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) revenue growth, high single-digit to low double-digit CAGR adjusted EBITDA growth and cash conversion of approximately 75% over the medium term.

The combination is projected to deliver more than $180 million in net cost synergies within three years of closing. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year after closing, reflecting anticipated operating synergies and improved scale.

At closing, the combined company expects net leverage of approximately 3.5x adjusted EBITDA and plans to reduce this to below 3x within 18 months. Over the longer term, the integrated company intends to maintain a target net leverage of 2x-3x adjusted EBITDA while preserving a strong sub-investment-grade credit profile.

The company also expects to continue its policy of maintaining and steadily increasing its quarterly dividend over time, underscoring its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

Deal Financing

Solstice intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of existing cash and debt financing. The company has secured a $4.7 billion committed bridge financing facility from Goldman Sachs to fund the cash portion of the transaction while maintaining financial flexibility.

Shares of ESI fell roughly 3% yesterday to close at $42.32. The stock is up 73.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8% rise.

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ESI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ESI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. CSW, IDR and ALB carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, implying a 33.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 68.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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