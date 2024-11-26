News & Insights

ESGold Corp. Advances Sustainable Mining Practices

November 26, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Secova Metals (TSE:ESAU) has released an update.

ESGold Corp. is advancing clean mining practices by exploring non-cyanide processing technologies to enhance the Montauban Project’s sustainability and profitability. With permits secured, construction is set to begin soon, positioning ESGold as a leader in environmentally responsible gold and silver production. The initiative aims to significantly reduce energy and water consumption, setting a new standard for sustainable mining.

