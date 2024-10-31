News & Insights

ESE Entertainment’s Bombee Americas Boosts Growth

October 31, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

ESE Entertainment (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment Inc. reports significant revenue growth and strong partnerships for its subsidiary Bombee Americas, a leader in gaming production and entertainment. Bombee has built a solid reputation by delivering high-quality live events and digital media content for major brands such as Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts. Their recent projects include the Call of Duty League Major III in Toronto and the ALGS Playoffs in Los Angeles, engaging millions of viewers globally.

