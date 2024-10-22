ESE Entertainment Expands with Bombee Americas Acquisition

ESE Entertainment (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment has completed the acquisition of Bombee Americas, a leading gaming event production company, to strengthen its presence in North America. This strategic move is expected to enhance ESE’s capabilities in live production and elevate gaming experiences worldwide. The acquisition signifies a major step towards growth and innovation in the gaming industry.

