Escape The Cold this Winter with These Destinations

Winter doesn’t have to mean enduring icy winds and gray skies when warm-weather getaways beckon across the globe. For those looking to escape the chill, a cruise offers an ideal way to explore tropical locales, blending relaxation with adventure as you visit sun-drenched islands and coastal cities.







Shopping enthusiasts can revel in destinations like Dubai or Mexico City, where vibrant markets and luxury boutiques cater to every taste. Newsworthy experiences await in regions like the Panama Highlands, where coffee tours and lush landscapes offer a rejuvenating escape.







Families might opt for the cultural richness of San Juan, Puerto Rico, while couples can unwind in Rangiroa, French Polynesia, surrounded by tranquil lagoons and stunning bungalows. Whether you seek adventure, serenity, or a bit of both, these winter escapes promise to leave the frost behind and warm your soul.

Finsum: Additionally these places all offer very rich cultural histories that provide a change of pace from a typical vacation.

travel

lifestyle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.