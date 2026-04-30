Escalade Inc Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Escalade Inc (ESCA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.38 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.62 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $55.79 million from $55.48 million last year.

Escalade Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.38 Mln. vs. $2.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $55.79 Mln vs. $55.48 Mln last year.

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