ESAB price target raised to $120 from $105 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert raised the firm’s price target on ESAB (ESAB) to $120 from $105 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company posted yet another beat and raise quarter as the refreshed equipment portfolio continues to drive market share gains and solid demand in the Middle East, India, and SE Asia supported stronger-than-expected volume performance in the International segment, though the firm remains neutral on the stock given the impressive pace of multiple re-rating, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.