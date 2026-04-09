Esab (ESAB) Surges 8.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Esab (ESAB) shares rallied 8.8% in the last trading session to close at $102.95. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.2% loss over the past four weeks.

ESAB Corporation recently announced the appointment of R. Brent Jones as Chief Financial Officer, effective early May 2026. The company also expressed confidence in achieving the lower end of its core organic sales growth outlook, with multiple avenues to reach the upper end despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

ESAB also reaffirmed its previously issued 2026 guidance of core revenue between $2.85 billion and $2.95 billion, core adjusted EBITDA of $575 million to $595 million, and core adjusted EPS at $5.70-$5.90.

Shares of ESAB gained supported by a broader market rally following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire that eased industrial risk concerns. Expectations of post-war rebuilding and investment in the Middle East are seen as potential tailwinds for ESAB, which has a manufacturing presence in the region.

This maker of welding and cutting equipment is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $715.3 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Esab, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ESAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Esab is part of the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. TriMas (TRS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.8% higher at $37.91. TRS has returned -5.1% in the past month.

TriMas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -21.5% over the past month to $0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -60.9%. TriMas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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