ES Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/18/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7875, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $68.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $60.80 per share, with $76.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.69.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ES makes up 4.16% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXU) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ES).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 15 series of preferred stock that are senior to ES — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.