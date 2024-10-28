News & Insights

Errawarra Resources Reports Promising Lithium and Gold Discoveries

October 28, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd. has made significant strides in its exploration projects over the past quarter, particularly in lithium and gold exploration at Andover West and joint ventures in the West Pilbara. Notable discoveries include strong lithium anomalies in soil samples and preparations for potential drilling. The company maintains a strategic focus on expanding its resource portfolio, with a solid financial position of $1.13 million in cash.

