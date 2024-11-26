News & Insights

Errawarra Resources Explains Price Movement Amid JV Deal

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

Errawarra Resources Ltd. (AU:ERW) has released an update.

Errawarra Resources Ltd recently executed a joint venture transaction amid a trading halt following a price query from the ASX regarding unusual trading activity. The company is in advanced discussions on potential transactions to align with its strategic objectives, although it doesn’t believe these discussions explain the recent market behavior. Speculation around neighboring Raiden Resources’ activities might have influenced Errawarra’s share price.

