EROAD Limited’s Strong Financial Performance and Growth Plans

EROAD Limited reports a positive shift in its financials for the first half of FY25, with free cash flow turning positive and revenue climbing by 8% to NZ$95.9 million. The transportation tech company has secured key enterprise contracts and launched a partnership with Geotab to enhance its product offerings, signaling a strong position for future growth. Despite economic challenges, EROAD remains committed to disciplined execution and innovation, maintaining confidence in achieving its full-year financial targets.

