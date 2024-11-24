News & Insights

EROAD Limited’s Strong Financial Performance and Growth Plans

November 24, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

EROAD (ERDLF) has released an update.

EROAD Limited reports a positive shift in its financials for the first half of FY25, with free cash flow turning positive and revenue climbing by 8% to NZ$95.9 million. The transportation tech company has secured key enterprise contracts and launched a partnership with Geotab to enhance its product offerings, signaling a strong position for future growth. Despite economic challenges, EROAD remains committed to disciplined execution and innovation, maintaining confidence in achieving its full-year financial targets.

