Ero Copper announces updated mineral reserve, resource estimates

Ero Copper (ERO) announces an update of its National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral reserve and resource estimates for its Xavantina Operations, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. The updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates incorporate drilling activities and mining depletion on the properties through June 30, 2024. Highlights: 19% increase in proven and probable mineral reserves as compared to the 2023 estimate, including a 24% increase at the Santo Antonio Vein. Proven and probable mineral reserve compound annual growth rate of approximately 62% from 2018 to 2024. 26% increase in measured and indicated mineral resources, inclusive of mineral reserves, as compared to the 2023 estimate, including a 31% increase at the Santo Antonio Vein. Excess mill capacity of approximately 25% continues to offer further expansion potential in the near- and medium-term.

