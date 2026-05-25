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Ericsson To Relocate Its Stockholm Operations

May 25, 2026 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) announces the decision to relocate its Stockholm operations, including its headquarters, from Kista to Hagastaden on the northern city boundary. The Kista operations include R&D, business areas, group functions and the Imagine Studio. The process of moving employees in Kista is estimated to begin in early 2028 and take several years.

Ericsson also announced that it has signed leases with Atrium Ljungberg and Castellum for properties in Hagastaden. The newly signed leases comprise of five properties in Hagastaden. Three buildings will be leased from Atrium Ljungberg.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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