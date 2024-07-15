Ericsson (ERIC) to Deploy AI Energy Saving Solutions in Jordan

Ericsson ERIC has announced that Umniah has decided to deploy Ericsson’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to reduce energy consumption across its network operations in Jordan. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications landscape, showcasing Umniah’s commitment to environmental sustainability and technological advancement in the region.



The collaboration follows a successful proof-of-concept trial where Ericsson's Intelligent RAN Power Saving solution exhibited up to 20% energy savings daily on 5G.



Integrated into Ericsson's Service Continuity AI app suite, this solution utilizes predictive modeling to analyze real-time network data. It optimizes operations by activating, deactivating, or maintaining network elements based on neighboring cell activities, ensuring seamless service continuity and enhancing user experience across diverse 5G use cases such as private networks, network slicing and mission-critical networks.



Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, Ericsson is poised to enhance Umniah’s operational efficiency and scale down its costs while maintaining high service quality. This will likely help Umniah to reduce its carbon footprint aligning with global environmental goals for a sustainable future.



Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These advancements are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and network infrastructure significantly.



Shares of Ericsson have gained 35.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.0%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

