Ericsson (ERIC) Completes 5G Cloud RAN Trial With Turkcell

Ericsson ERIC recently deployed its cutting-edge 5G Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) technology on Turkcell Communication Services Inc’s TKC network.



Ericsson’s Cloud RAN is a cloud-native solution that virtualizes radio access network functions and separates hardware from software. This design supports communication service providers (CSPs) in evolving toward cloud-native technologies and open network architectures, offering enhanced flexibility, faster service delivery and improved scalability for modern networks.



Apart from providing hardware and software, Ericsson also conducted a series of demonstrations, test cases and performance evaluations during the trial to enable Turkcell to swiftly introduce new and innovative services to the market.



Post-trial Turkcell is expected to incorporate the Open RAN approach within its service management and orchestration framework, aiming to boost network management capabilities with rApps for both purpose-built deployments as well as cloud RAN.



Ericsson and Turkcell have a long history of collaboration dating back to 1994 and follow recent joint efforts to explore W-band solutions to meet the growing demand for broadband services. This successful trial highlights the strengthened partnership between the two companies, aligning with Ericsson’s objectives to drive digital transformation and innovation in Turkey. Turkcell is one of the first CSPs globally to adopt this state-of-the-art solution. The trial will aid the CSP in transitioning toward an Open RAN network strategy.



Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These advancements are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and network infrastructure significantly.



Shares of Ericsson have gained 43.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.7%.



