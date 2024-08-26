Ericsson (ERIC) to Boost US-Sweden Connectivity With 6G Technology

Ericsson ERIC recently welcomed a joint statement as part of the latest bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Swedish governments aimed at advancing the next generation of connectivity technologies. This collaborative effort signifies a significant step forward in the telecommunication sector, showcasing the company’s commitment to technological advancement.



By leveraging Ericsson’s deep industry expertise and resources of both countries, the collaboration aims to develop 6G technologies to help bridge digital divide globally. It is expected to encompass a wide range of cooperative activities, including 6G research, spectrum allocation and the introduction of new technologies in existing frequency bands. The collaboration will also focus on the global harmonization of 6G frequency bands, developing internationally aligned standards and fostering an inclusive 6G ecosystem.



This new declaration builds on recent initiatives, including a five-year memorandum of understanding between the U.S. National Science Foundation, Sweden's Vinnova and the Swedish Research Council, as well as the unveiling of a joint 6G Vision between the United States and the European Union on April 2024. These are anticipated to promote innovation in areas such as AI, 6G connectivity, ML and quantum technology.



As the world approaches the next generation of wireless technology, Ericsson's involvement in this collaboration highlights its leadership in 6G research and development. The company's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations.



The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These advancements are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and network infrastructure significantly.

Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 48% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, holding a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 24.93%.



CommScope currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.