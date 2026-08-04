Ericsson Down 13.8% in 3 Months: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Ericsson ERIC shares have fallen 13.8% over the past three months, leaving investors weighing whether the decline reflects a temporary disconnect or signals more persistent business challenges. While the recent pullback has pressured sentiment, the company continues to emphasize disciplined execution, margin resilience and investments in next-generation network technologies. The latest quarterly report suggests Ericsson is navigating a mixed operating environment where profitability has remained relatively resilient despite softer sales.

Why Ericsson Shares Lost Momentum

Ericsson's recent share-price weakness has coincided with a challenging backdrop for the telecom equipment industry. Wireless carriers in several markets continue to pace capital spending carefully, while macroeconomic uncertainty has contributed to uneven demand across regions.



The company's second-quarter results reflected some of those pressures. Reported sales declined 6% year over year to SEK 52.7 billion, while organic sales slipped 1%, primarily because of lower IPR licensing revenues following a non-recurring benefit in the prior-year period. Although investors may associate these business trends with the stock's recent decline, the earnings report itself does not explicitly attribute the 13.8% share-price weakness to any single factor.



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How ERIC is Protecting Profitability

Despite lower revenues, Ericsson continued to demonstrate disciplined cost control. Adjusted gross margin improved to 48.4% from 48.0% a year earlier, supported by operational execution and stronger profitability within its Mobile Networks business. Management also highlighted ongoing cost reductions, pricing actions to offset component inflation, AI-enabled operational initiatives and portfolio optimization while maintaining investments in technology leadership.

Can Ericsson's 5G Business Reignite Growth?

Ericsson's long-term investment case still centers on its leadership in mobile network infrastructure. Like Nokia NOK and Cisco Systems CSCO, Ericsson is investing in next-generation networking technologies, though it remains more directly leveraged to global 5G radio access network deployments.



Management believes the company has strengthened its portfolio to capitalize on the next phase of AI-driven connectivity through 5G network slicing, cloud software, enterprise connectivity and network modernization projects.

What Could Keep Pressure on Ericsson?

Competitive pricing across telecom infrastructure markets continues to pressure profitability. Carrier capital spending remains uneven, particularly as operators prioritize returns on previous 5G investments before launching new deployment cycles.

Geopolitical uncertainty, currency fluctuations and execution risks surrounding restructuring initiatives also remain important variables. In addition, Ericsson expects some pressure on Networks adjusted gross margin in the third quarter because of a higher mix of network rollout projects, while lower IPR licensing income may continue to affect year-over-year comparisons.

What the Zacks Rank Signals Now

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that earnings estimate trends support a neutral near-term outlook rather than a strong bullish or bearish stance. Recent Zacks data also point to a favorable Value Score, while Growth characteristics are comparatively weaker and Momentum remains closer to average. That combination aligns with a balanced investment view instead of an aggressive buying case. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



After a sharp three-month decline, Ericsson offers investors a combination of improving margins, disciplined cost management and long-term opportunities tied to 5G expansion, AI-enabled networks and enterprise connectivity. At the same time, slower carrier spending, licensing headwinds and continued execution risks could keep near-term performance uneven. With the stock carrying a Zacks Rank #3 and mixed Style Score characteristics, the current setup appears more suitable for patient investors looking for value than for those seeking immediate growth-driven upside.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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