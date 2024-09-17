ERIC's Vonage Unveils Advanced Communication Service: Stock to Gain?

Vonage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ERIC, recently introduced an advanced business messaging solution called Vonage Rich Communication Services (RCS). Businesses in more than 10 countries in North America, South America and the EMEA region can now readily access the technology. The integration of Vonage RCS into business applications through Vonage Messages API will facilitate customized conversations that improve client engagement across the entire customer journey.



In today’s fast-paced digital age, businesses are witnessing continuous change in customers’ choices and preferences. To match the speed of modern social media platforms and messaging apps and efficiently target potential customers, businesses need to deliver a more interactive, immersive and personalized communication experience. Legacy services of emails and basic text messages no longer serve these requirements.



Vonage’s RCS has the necessary capabilities to address these requirements. The service facilitates smooth and secure transmission of enriched content in any format, such as video, image and audio, directly to customers. Various functionalities such as typing indicators, location sharing and time-saving interaction buttons, which include suggested replies, significantly enhance conversational capabilities, thereby making communications more personalized and engaging.



The service enables businesses to send RCS messages encrypted with the company name and logo. Its carrier-supported verification status enhances the security of communications, eliminating cyber threats. These features bolster branding capabilities and improve customer trust in the business. Additionally, Vonage Conversational Commerce allows businesses to run personalized RCS campaigns. Its integrated AI-assisted chat turns notifications into a two-way conversation, thereby facilitating real-time communication and improving the likelihood of conversion. These attributes can immensely improve customer service efficiency, streamline transactions and boost conversion rates of marketing campaigns.

Will This Product Launch Drive ERIC Stock’s Performance?

The global RCS market is currently projected to grow at an exponential rate in the upcoming years, driven by growing demand for multimedia experience and a rise in mobile data usage. Vonage RCS’ advanced messaging features like interactive menus, chatbot support and media content are expected to gain solid traction as businesses move to future-proof their communication strategies in the changing landscape of customer communications.

ERIC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 45.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 45.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. The company is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. It offers 10/25/40/50/100 gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to tackle challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.