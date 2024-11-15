News & Insights

ERG S.p.A. Initiates Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 15, 2024 — 05:49 am EST

Erg SPA (IT:ERG) has released an update.

ERG S.p.A. has appointed Mediobanca for the purchase of up to 1,200,000 of its ordinary shares, representing 0.798% of its share capital, on the Euronext Milan market. The purchase, set to begin on November 18, 2024, will not exceed a total expenditure of 22.6 million euros, and is subject to specific pricing and volume conditions determined by Mediobanca. This strategic move reflects ERG’s proactive financial management and commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

