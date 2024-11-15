ERG S.p.A. Initiates Strategic Share Buyback Program

Erg SPA (IT:ERG) has released an update.

ERG S.p.A. has appointed Mediobanca for the purchase of up to 1,200,000 of its ordinary shares, representing 0.798% of its share capital, on the Euronext Milan market. The purchase, set to begin on November 18, 2024, will not exceed a total expenditure of 22.6 million euros, and is subject to specific pricing and volume conditions determined by Mediobanca. This strategic move reflects ERG’s proactive financial management and commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into IT:ERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.