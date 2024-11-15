News & Insights

ERES Announces November Cash Distribution Details

November 15, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

European Commercial Real Estate Ltd (TSE:ERE.UN) has released an update.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERES) has announced a monthly cash distribution for November 2024, with each unit receiving €0.01, equivalent to €0.12 annualized. Unitholders can receive the distribution in Canadian dollars or opt for Euros, while those in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan will gain an additional 5% in units.

