ERES Announces November Cash Distribution Details

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERES) has announced a monthly cash distribution for November 2024, with each unit receiving €0.01, equivalent to €0.12 annualized. Unitholders can receive the distribution in Canadian dollars or opt for Euros, while those in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan will gain an additional 5% in units.

