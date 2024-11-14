EQVA ASA Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Sales Guidance

Havyard Group ASA (DE:1H2) has released an update.

EQVA ASA reported a remarkable third quarter in 2024, with group revenues reaching NOK 935 million, marking significant growth driven by strategic acquisitions and robust performance in their Products, Solutions & Renewables segment. The company’s order book also experienced a substantial increase, bolstered by recent acquisitions, and EQVA has raised its full-year sales guidance, anticipating continued strong market positioning. CEO Even Matre Ellingsen highlighted solid growth exceeding expectations, while expressing optimism for sustainable future expansion.

