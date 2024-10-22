News & Insights

Equus Total Return Mourns Chairman Robert Knauss’s Passing

October 22, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Equus Total Return Inc ( (EQS) ) has issued an announcement.

Equus Total Return, Inc. mourns the unexpected passing of Chairman Robert L. Knauss, a pivotal figure since 1991, whose leadership and wisdom significantly benefited shareholders. CEO John A. Hardy expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Knauss’s extensive contributions across various committees and offering heartfelt condolences to his family.

