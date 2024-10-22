Equus Total Return Mourns Chairman Robert Knauss’s Passing

Equus Total Return Inc ( (EQS) ) has issued an announcement.

Equus Total Return, Inc. mourns the unexpected passing of Chairman Robert L. Knauss, a pivotal figure since 1991, whose leadership and wisdom significantly benefited shareholders. CEO John A. Hardy expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Knauss’s extensive contributions across various committees and offering heartfelt condolences to his family.

See more insights into EQS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.