Equus Mining Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Equus Mining Ltd. announced a change in the interests of its directors, with John Braham reporting the expiration of 333,333 unlisted options, leaving his holdings at 1,138,953 ordinary shares and 333,333 unlisted options. This update might influence investor perceptions and spark interest in the company’s stock trading activities.

