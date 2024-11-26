Equus Mining Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

Equus Mining Ltd. (AU:EQE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Equus Mining Ltd. announced a change in the interests of its directors, with John Braham reporting the expiration of 333,333 unlisted options, leaving his holdings at 1,138,953 ordinary shares and 333,333 unlisted options. This update might influence investor perceptions and spark interest in the company’s stock trading activities.
For further insights into AU:EQE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.