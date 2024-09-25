Equity Trend Hits Bond Market

The bond market is experiencing a notable transformation, similar to what the equity market saw with the "barbell effect." Investors are splitting their capital between low-cost passive funds like ETFs and high-return alternatives like private credit, while traditional active managers are struggling to stay competitive.

Bond ETFs have gained ground, fueled by rising interest rates, offering lower fees and better liquidity. Meanwhile, regulations are pushing banks to offload risky debt, increasing partnerships with private credit firms.

This shift is spurring innovation, and major players are betting on private credit becoming a mainstream asset class.

Finsum: Seeing how the long-term impact of private credit affects the bond market will be worth monitoring tightly over the coming years but more immediately, this rate cycle.

