Equity Story Group Announces Leadership Change and Capital Raise

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced changes in its leadership as Ricky Fertig steps down as Chairman, with CEO Shane White joining the Board as a director. The company continues to advance its growth and expansion plans, raising $708,455 through a recent capital raise. White’s appointment aligns with the company’s vision as it seeks to unlock value for shareholders.

