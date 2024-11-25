News & Insights

Stocks

Equity Story Group Announces Leadership Change and Capital Raise

November 25, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equity Story Group Ltd. (AU:EQS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced changes in its leadership as Ricky Fertig steps down as Chairman, with CEO Shane White joining the Board as a director. The company continues to advance its growth and expansion plans, raising $708,455 through a recent capital raise. White’s appointment aligns with the company’s vision as it seeks to unlock value for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:EQS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.