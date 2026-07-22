Equity Residential Reports Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $113.780 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $192.001 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $785.049 million from $768.827 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113.780 Mln. vs. $192.001 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $785.049 Mln vs. $768.827 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.