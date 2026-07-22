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Equity Residential Reports Drop In Q2 Income

July 22, 2026 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $113.780 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $192.001 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $785.049 million from $768.827 million last year.

Equity Residential earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113.780 Mln. vs. $192.001 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $785.049 Mln vs. $768.827 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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