Equity Metals Unveils Promising Silver Queen Drilling Results

Equity Metals (TSE:EQTY) has released an update.

Equity Metals Corporation announced the final assay results from its summer drilling program at the Silver Queen project in British Columbia, highlighting significant extensions and new discoveries at key targets. The results showcase notable high-grade silver intercepts and new thick sulphide-rich drill discoveries that remain open for further exploration.

For further insights into TSE:EQTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.