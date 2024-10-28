News & Insights

Equity Metals Unveils Promising Silver Queen Drilling Results

October 28, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Equity Metals (TSE:EQTY) has released an update.

Equity Metals Corporation announced the final assay results from its summer drilling program at the Silver Queen project in British Columbia, highlighting significant extensions and new discoveries at key targets. The results showcase notable high-grade silver intercepts and new thick sulphide-rich drill discoveries that remain open for further exploration.

