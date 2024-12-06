Equity Metals to Acquire Arlington Gold Property

Equity Metals (TSE:EQTY) has released an update.
Equity Metals Corporation has received approval to acquire 100% of the Arlington Gold Property in British Columbia. The acquisition involves financial commitments and exploration plans aimed at enhancing the property’s potential. Initial work will include soil sampling and geological mapping, paving the way for drilling in 2025.
