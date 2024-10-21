News & Insights

Stocks

Equity Lifestyle sees FY25 rate increase up 5%

October 21, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “By October month-end, we anticipate sending 2025 rent increase notices to approximately 50% of our MH residents. The average expected rate increase of these notices is approximately 5.0%. We have set RV annual rates for 2025 for more than 95% of our annual sites. The average rate increase for these annual sites is approximately 5.5%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ELS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.