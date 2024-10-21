Equity Lifestyle sees FY25 rate increase up 5%

The company said, “By October month-end, we anticipate sending 2025 rent increase notices to approximately 50% of our MH residents. The average expected rate increase of these notices is approximately 5.0%. We have set RV annual rates for 2025 for more than 95% of our annual sites. The average rate increase for these annual sites is approximately 5.5%.”
