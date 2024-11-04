News & Insights

Stocks

Equitable Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.59, consensus $1.53

November 04, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $3.08B vs. $3.62B last year. Adjusting for notable items of $20M, third quarter 2024 Non-GAAP operating earnings was $521M or $1.59 per share. As of September 30, book value per common share including accumulated other comprehensive income was $5.26. Book value per common share excluding AOCI was $26.16. “Our third quarter results highlight sustained organic growth momentum across the company. Non-GAAP operating earnings per share of $1.53 increased 34% from the prior year quarter and were up 22% excluding notable items. In Retirement, our business is growing as we find solutions to serve more Americans’ retirement needs, and we reported net inflows of $1.7 billion in the quarter. Our Wealth Management business delivered record advisory net inflows of $1.9 billion supported by advisor headcount growth and increased productivity. AllianceBernstein also reported its third consecutive quarter of net inflows, including $2.2 billion of active net inflows. The combination of strong new business activity and favorable market conditions drove assets under management and administration to a record $1.0 trillion, which will support future growth in both fee- and spread-based earnings,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Turning to capital, we returned $330 million to shareholders in the quarter, which translates to a 65% payout ratio, consistent with our 60-70% target. Based on our strong business performance and the capital generated year-to-date, we now expect 2024 cash generation to be at the higher end of our $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion guidance range. We remain on track to deliver $2.0 billion of annual cash generation by 2027.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.