Equita Group: Independent Leader in Financial Services

November 15, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Equita Group S.p.A., a leading independent Italian investment bank, provides a wide range of financial services, including M&A advisory, capital markets access, and investment management. With decades of experience, the company prides itself on its independence and commitment to client service, leveraging its research-driven approach and international partnerships to create value. Equita’s unique business model emphasizes partnerships, with employees and managers holding shares in the publicly traded firm.

