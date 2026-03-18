EquipmentShare.com Inc Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - EquipmentShare.com Inc (EQPT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $54 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $39 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $1.572 billion from $1.553 billion last year.

EquipmentShare.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.572 Bln vs. $1.553 Bln last year.

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