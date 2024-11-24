Equinox Resources’ Drilling Success Boosts Project Potential

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Equinox Resources Limited has announced impressive drilling results from its Mata da Corda Titanium and Rare Earths Project in Brazil, highlighting high-grade titanium deposits and promising rare earth oxide findings. The company is advancing its exploration efforts with the goal of delivering a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by mid-2025, further solidifying the project’s potential. As drilling continues, these results could enhance shareholder value and position the project as a key asset in Equinox’s portfolio.

For further insights into AU:EQN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.