Equinox Resources’ Drilling Success Boosts Project Potential

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.
Equinox Resources Limited has announced impressive drilling results from its Mata da Corda Titanium and Rare Earths Project in Brazil, highlighting high-grade titanium deposits and promising rare earth oxide findings. The company is advancing its exploration efforts with the goal of delivering a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by mid-2025, further solidifying the project’s potential. As drilling continues, these results could enhance shareholder value and position the project as a key asset in Equinox’s portfolio.
