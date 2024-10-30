News & Insights

Equinox Resources Advances Global Projects Amid Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has made significant progress on multiple projects, including advancing exploration in its Brazilian Rare Earths Projects and securing an option for a Canadian Antimony Project. Despite facing a setback due to the rejection of a Section 18 application at its Hamersley Iron Ore Project in Australia, the company continues to engage internationally and is committed to advancing its projects. With a strong cash position and a new CFO, Equinox is poised for future growth and impact in the resource sector.

