Equinox Resources Advances Global Projects Amid Challenges

Equinox Resources Limited has made significant progress on multiple projects, including advancing exploration in its Brazilian Rare Earths Projects and securing an option for a Canadian Antimony Project. Despite facing a setback due to the rejection of a Section 18 application at its Hamersley Iron Ore Project in Australia, the company continues to engage internationally and is committed to advancing its projects. With a strong cash position and a new CFO, Equinox is poised for future growth and impact in the resource sector.

