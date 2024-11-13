News & Insights

Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine Achieves Production Milestone

November 13, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold has announced that its Greenstone Mine has reached commercial production, marking a significant milestone with an average throughput of over 20,400 tonnes per day and gold recovery rates peaking above 90%. As one of Canada’s largest open-pit gold mines, Greenstone is expected to produce an impressive 390,000 ounces annually in its initial years. The company’s focus now shifts to optimizing plant operations and recovery rates.

