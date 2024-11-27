Equinor upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst James Carmichael upgraded Equinor (EQNR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of NOK 325, up from NOK 290. European gas prices have been strong so far in Q4, and the forward curve also suggests strong pricing through 2025 and 2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm significantly increased forecasts for Equinor’s adjusted earnings, which now sit ahead of consensus.
