Equinor Plans To Double Share Buy-back For 2026

(RTTNews) - Equinor (EQNR.OL, EQNR) announced an intention to increase the 2026 share buy-back programme by $1.5 billion, bringing the total expected programme for 2026 to up to $3 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State. The increase will be distributed equally to the third and fourth tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme. For 2027 and beyond, the company announced a range-based guidance for share buy-backs of $2 billion - $4 billion per year. Equinor aims to continue growing the quarterly cash dividend per share by more than 5% annually.

The company projects production growth of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 2.3 million boe per day by 2030. International oil and gas production growth is estimated at 30%, to 950,000 boe per day by 2030.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Equinor shares are down 0.09 percent to $34.21.

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