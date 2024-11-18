Equinor downgraded to Sell from Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded Equinor (EQNR) to Sell from Hold with a price target of NOK 200, down from NOK 300. The company has “limited will of capacity for attractive shareholder distributions” beyond 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees “significant weakening” of Equinor’s cash conversion as its renewable capex increases.
