News & Insights

Stocks

Equinor downgraded to Sell from Hold at DNB Markets

November 18, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DNB Markets downgraded Equinor (EQNR) to Sell from Hold with a price target of NOK 200, down from NOK 300. The company has “limited will of capacity for attractive shareholder distributions” beyond 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees “significant weakening” of Equinor’s cash conversion as its renewable capex increases.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQNR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.