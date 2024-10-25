Equinor ASA Insider’s Associate Buys Company Shares

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has released an update.

A close associate of Equinor ASA board member Tone Hegland Bachke has acquired 2,000 shares in the company at NOK 276.76 per share, highlighting insider confidence in Equinor’s market potential. This transaction aligns with the disclosure obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, ensuring transparency in the financial markets.

