Equinor ASA Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

December 03, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has executed significant share buy-backs, acquiring 1.75 million shares from November 25 to 29, 2024, at an average price of NOK 269.4370 per share, as part of its ongoing 2024 buy-back program. This move consolidates Equinor’s control over 2.04% of its share capital, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors might find this strategic acquisition an indicator of Equinor’s robust financial positioning and future growth potential.

