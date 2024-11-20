Equinor ASA Boosts Share Buy-back for Employee Incentives

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has released an update.

Equinor ASA is actively buying back shares as part of its employee incentive program, with plans to acquire up to 16.8 million shares by January 2025. The latest transaction saw the company purchase 552,227 shares at an average price of NOK 264.3840 per share, bringing their total buy-back to over 5.25 million shares. This initiative reflects Equinor’s commitment to rewarding its employees while strategically managing its share capital.

